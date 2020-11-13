New downtown Minot art includes hidden objects

MINOT, N.D. – You may have noticed a splash of art in the heart of the Magic City.

The Downtown Business and Professional Association just finished adding three new murals to the area thanks to a grant.

Downtown Minot received the Community Challenge Grant by North Dakota AARP. To add to their many murals, they hired three artists to create whatever they would like, with one catch.

“One specification, that was that it had to be hidden object mural. So as a child there is always those books where you open the page and you have to find all the hidden objects within it, so this is kind of something any age group can look and try and find how many times Minot is hidden in this mural,” said Kellie Sink with the Downtown Business and Professional Association.

You can find these new murals near Nickel and Dodge, The Spot, and across from the Blue Rider.

