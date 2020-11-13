Minot City Council to offer City Manager position to Harold Stewart II

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council has recommended Harold Stewart II as the next city manager.

The City Council voted at a special meeting Thursday to offer Stewart the position.

Stewart has 15 years of experience, with a Master’s in public administration, and a B.A. in political science from the University of Kansas.

He has most recently worked as City Manager for Warrensburg, Missouri, and has an expected salary of $160,000.

Members of the City Council also said he also took a majority vote from community members and stakeholders who met him after his interview with the council.

“Out of those 20 community stakeholder members, 13 had candidate B as their first choice… I mean Candidate C as their first choice and candidate B as their second choice.,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

“They’re the individuals who have to work with this individual on a daily basis and even more so than we do so I weighted that very heavily in my decision to support candidate C,” said Alderwoman Paul Pitner.

The meeting also included an executive session to discuss contract negotiations moving forward.

Stewart would replace Tom Barry, who was fired in April amid accusations of a hostile work environment.

City Finance Director David Lakefield has been serving as interim City Manager.

The council will formally extend the offer to Stewart Friday.

