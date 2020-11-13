Miners in Dakota Bowl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was the closest anyone came in the regular season to the St. Mary’s Saints. Beulah was nine points shy of a win. Even though it was a loss, Miners head coach Jim Dooley points to the back half of that game as the turning point in Beulah’s season.

“The second half I think we played really well, and from that point on, I think that kind of defined who we’re going to be the rest of the year," said Beulah Head Coach Jim Dooley.

"We’re a pretty good team. If we can play with them. We can play with anyone and hopefully we’d have the shot to see them here or sometime at the end of the year. And we do. It’s in the dome, that’s pretty cool. I don’t think I can think of a better way to express that. We’re excited and I’m sure they are and it will be a fun way to end Double-A as it is,” said Beulah Head Coach Jim Dooley.

Beulah Senior Lineman Jacob Klaudt said, “Football has taught me a lot of things like leadership and confidence and things like that, so getting to use those skills on the field and then work toward a common goal and be successful at it has really meant a lot to me.”

With realignment happening next year in high school football, Coach Dooley says the Dakota Bowl takes on a little extra special meaning this week.

“It looks like we will not be playing St. Mary’s anytime soon and that’s kind of been a nice rivalry for us," said Dooley. "I know Hazen is close but since I got here, and for those first few years, Hazen was in a different class. And, kind of for me, St. Mary’s was kind of established as our rival I guess so I can’t think of a better way to go out of playing in Double-A than playing St. Mary’s for the state championship in the Fargodome.”

Beulah was the runner-up to Hillsboro last year. The Miners last championship came in 2015.

The Class-AA title is the third game of Dakota Bowl which will be later in the afternoon.

