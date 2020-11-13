Advertisement

Linton-HMB wins 9-Man Championship

9-Man Linton-HMB beats Cavalier
9-Man Linton-HMB beats Cavalier(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lions from Linton-HMB are the 2020 North Dakota 9-Man Football Champion.

Linton-HMB defeated Cavalier 32-24. The Tornadoes beat Linton-HMB in double overtime in the semi-finals last season.

The Lions built a 24-0 lead on a Trey Jacob touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion but Cavalier trimmed it to 21-16 in the 4th quarter.

Lucas Schumacher ran into the end zone with 4:02 to play. Tack on the two-point conversion and the Lions had enough to secure their first 9-Man title since 2003.

Schumacher was named the 9-Man senior athlete of the year.

