Legislative session preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The next legislative session starts in January. On Thursday, the Capitol held one of its largest meetings since last session.

It gave newcomers an opportunity to introduce themselves, and it also provided a sneak peek at how things will be conducted in a pandemic.

The world has changed a lot since these lawmakers ended the previous session.

When the State of Emergency was declared, meetings were canceled and lawmakers began looking for options.

While many of the faces are the same, the session is going to look a little different. A precursor if what’s to come. A test-run for session. Lawmakers meeting in a changing Capitol.

“We’re going to ask that masks be put on and that’s going to be a discussion going forward into the regular session,” said Democrat-NPL Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman.

Just on the other side of the hallway, the Senate chamber used as a viewing party. With the recent installation of new video boards, lawmakers can watch and participate in the floor debates remotely. Similarly, to how they did in the interim.

“I thought was the best thing we could’ve done, but we didn’t have the financing back then to do it. But then when the COVID thing hit, then we got the federal dollars and were able to install all of our committee rooms with video conferencing. It’s going to be great for the people of North Dakota,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner.

The Capitol had begun renovations before the pandemic began. But there are even more changes to come.

Cubicles and meeting spaces will be set up around the building for lawmakers who travel to Bismarck, but can’t get a spot in the room.

Members of Majority Leadership said they supported not only wearing masks, but that they should be required to while in the chambers. But each chamber will have its own rules, which means there could be a mask rule in one, but not in the other.

