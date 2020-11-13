Lawmakers return to the Capitol ahead of session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers said they’re glad to finally make their way back to the Capitol.

Many lawmakers have been joining meetings remotely since the coronavirus pandemic began, but are excited to finally be meeting face-to-face for the first time since March.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, is just one of the lawmakers who met in person today for the first time in eight months.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do our jobs if we all aren’t doing this together and with the same respect for everybody’s health and safety,” said Sen. Oban.

Sen. Oban said their jobs are vital, and meeting in person can only continue if proper Covid-19 mitigation techniques are taken seriously.

“It’s going to be a little bit complicated, but I hope that we can conduct the business as close to normal as we possibly can,” said Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town.

One lawmaker, whose been serving in the Senate for about 13 years, said it’s been difficult not being able to meet with everyone.

“It’s good to see all of the senators again, we become like a family,” said Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

But others who are new to legislative session, like Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, have nothing to compare this year to.

“It’s going to be very different. Everybody’s unsure of everything,” said Rep. Cory

Lawmakers, both long-serving and newly-elected, will experience a different kind of session this year. The meeting on Nov. 12, which included reports of all of the issues that were worked on during the interim session, will wrap up on Nov. 13.

