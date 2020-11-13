Advertisement

Jamestown approves mask mandate without penalties

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Jamestown has approved a mask mandate during a special meeting Thursday night.

The council discussed the current temporary emergency measure that was enacted earlier in Oct. for businesses and employees to wear masks.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says face coverings will now be required in all indoor and outdoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and when social distancing isn’t possible.

Some exceptions include those with medical conditions or disability, younger than school-age kids, when driving alone, eating, drinking and more.

Councilmember Dave Schloegel was in favor of the mandate but believes there should be some sort of penalty for not wearing a mask.

He says it’s important for members of Jamestown to wear their masks and follow the mandate. Adding, the city should be the one to lead the charge in cracking down on those who don’t.

There are some things businesses can do to help enforce the mandate, including asking customers to leave if they’re not wearing a mask or contact authorities.

Police Chief Scott Edinger says if a business calls them, they will investigate. He says they would inquire what the business policy is and more before taking action.

Steele added that if the public cooperates, the city has the best chance at this time to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Scholgel added he’d be fine moving forward with the mandate as it, but keep an eye on further steps that could be taken if the spread continues.

The council unanimously approved a mask mandate. Councilmember Dan Buchanan wasn’t present.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
Reggie Morelli
Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84
Dr. Noe Mateo
Doctors talk about the rate of COVID-19 infection among family
ND Nurses Association
ND Nurses Association’s response to asymptomatic workers

Latest News

According to the century code under which the mask order will be passed, punishment is a class...
Details emerge for Grand Forks County Mask Order
Images courtesy: Tia Huber
Parkie Pin Challenge supports those with Parkinson’s in Minot
Harold Stewart II, who will be offered the Minot City Manager position, most recently worked as...
Minot City Council to offer City Manager position to Harold Stewart II
North Dakota Legislative Session
Legislative session preview