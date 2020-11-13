Edison Elementary School drive-by parade honors veterans

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot elementary school held one of the few veterans day events in the area this year a drive-by parade.

Dozens of veterans circled the block Thursday to put a smile on the faces of the hundreds of kids outside Edison Elementary.

“We’re out here so they can come see we really thank them and respect them for what they do for us, and for what they did for us,” said Moses Ellis, student.

Many were asked by friends and family to participate in the parade. The veterans say they wanted to teach the kids the importance of the day.

“We’re all coming out just to show the kids that some people that they might know were involved in the service and we did our duty,” said Emery Knudson, veteran.

Teachers said they hoped the students would get an idea of just how many veterans live in their community.

“They sign up, they risk their lives, they can’t choose where they live, and they always have to move around, and that’s really hard for the families,” said Ellis.

Showing appreciation for those who served our country.

All veterans were welcome and many circled the school a few times to thank the kids for taking part.

