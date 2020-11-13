Dispute over District 8 escalates to lawsuit filed by Gov. Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and District 8 Republican Party Chairman Loren DeWitz over who has the power to appoint someone to David Andahl’s District 8 House seat.

David Andahl passed away due to Covid-19 in October, but his seat is technically not vacant until the State Canvassing Board meets on Nov. 13.

This week, Gov. Burgum requested three outside attorneys from the Attorney General’s office for “legal matters” relating to District 8.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., offered him those attorneys today, despite his legal opinion last month stating it’s the district party’s job to appoint someone to the seat.

But Gov. Burgum is claiming that Andahl’s death means he cannot be qualified to be a member of the legislative assembly and, therefore, cannot be replaced by the party, but by the governor himself.

