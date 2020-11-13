Details emerge for Grand Forks County Mask Order

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fines and Jail Time for not wearing a mask could soon be a possibility in Grand Forks County.

The County Public Health officer, Joel Walz is working on a Mask Order with the state attorney’s office but it is not at a final draft yet.

We were told a summary of the order during the Emergency city council meeting in Grand Forks.

The order would require anyone in the county to wear a mask in public when distancing isn’t possible.

According to the century code under which the order will be passed, punishment is a class B Misdemeanor which has a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and $1,500 fine.

The order will be enforced in every city in Grand Forks County unless they are specifically left out by Walz.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski said at the meeting that he does not support breaking the order being classified as a Class B Misdemeanor but did support the order overall.

When asked about when the order may be enacted, Walz said that the order will go “into effect when I sign it and will end when I choose to rescind it” so it is currently unknown when the order will go into place.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.