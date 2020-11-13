Advertisement

Details emerge for Grand Forks County Mask Order

According to the century code under which the mask order will be passed, punishment is a class...
According to the century code under which the mask order will be passed, punishment is a class B Misdemeanor which has a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and $1,500 fine.(kvly)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fines and Jail Time for not wearing a mask could soon be a possibility in Grand Forks County.

The County Public Health officer, Joel Walz is working on a Mask Order with the state attorney’s office but it is not at a final draft yet.

We were told a summary of the order during the Emergency city council meeting in Grand Forks.

The order would require anyone in the county to wear a mask in public when distancing isn’t possible.

According to the century code under which the order will be passed, punishment is a class B Misdemeanor which has a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and $1,500 fine.

The order will be enforced in every city in Grand Forks County unless they are specifically left out by Walz.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski said at the meeting that he does not support breaking the order being classified as a Class B Misdemeanor but did support the order overall.

When asked about when the order may be enacted, Walz said that the order will go “into effect when I sign it and will end when I choose to rescind it” so it is currently unknown when the order will go into place.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
Reggie Morelli
Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84
Dr. Noe Mateo
Doctors talk about the rate of COVID-19 infection among family
ND Nurses Association
ND Nurses Association’s response to asymptomatic workers

Latest News

(FILE)
Jamestown approves mask mandate without penalties
Images courtesy: Tia Huber
Parkie Pin Challenge supports those with Parkinson’s in Minot
Harold Stewart II, who will be offered the Minot City Manager position, most recently worked as...
Minot City Council to offer City Manager position to Harold Stewart II
North Dakota Legislative Session
Legislative session preview