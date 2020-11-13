City of Dawson helps American Legion post save Veterans Memorial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the American Legion post in the town of Dawson disbanded, some historic markers were at risk of disappearing as well.

The city then stepped up to make sure the historic landmark stayed in Dawson.

It’s a sight, you can’t quit miss driving into Dawson.

“It drew a lot of people in,” said Kenneth Albrecht, Mayor of Dawson.

The Legion maintained the Patton tank in the city park for decades.

“We didn’t want that to leave,” said Gary Eberl, retired Post Commander.

They would have to give it back to the National Guard when the post disbanded.

“It was hard, it was hard to make that decision,” said Eberl.

In March, the remaining members asked the city to take ownership of the tank and the Memorial Wall built with 1,010 bricks engraved with names of those who served in the military.

“They talked it over and it was pretty cut and dry. We agreed it was going to be kept,” said Albrecht.

“I think there is a lot of pride that it will stay put,” said Elberl.

The Memorial Park will continue to be an attraction for passing travelers.

“It is a part of our community and these things are fading away. It’s best to keep them open away way possible,” said Albrecht.

Staying in the community of Dawson, for generations to come.

Gary Eberl says he hopes someone in the community or state of North Dakota will step up and continue to add bricks and walls to the Memorial Park.

