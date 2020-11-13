BREAKING: Lawmakers request AG help in District 8 fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Leadership in the State Legislature have joined in a bipartisan request to have Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem represent the legislature in the recent lawsuit over District 8.

Before the election, Republican legislative candidate David Andahl died from COVID-19, but went on to win the District 8 seat. This would leave his seat empty when the new Legislature convenes.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., filed a lawsuit Thursday regarding his authority to fill that seat, but the Legislature, the attorney general and secretary of state have all voiced opposition to Burgum filling the seat, rather than the party.

The request passed unanimously.

Just before the vote, representatives from both parties said the Legislature should be the ones to fill the vacancy.

Democrat-NPL Rep. Josh Boschee of Fargo said while he agrees with the sentiment of the request, he went on to say that they agree with the outcome of the election, because Deomcrats argue their third place candidate should fill the vacancy.

