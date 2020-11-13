Aid Inc. annual Thanksgiving meal canceled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Aid Incorporated Self-Help Center and Thrift Shop in Mandan typically hosts a thanksgiving dinner at First Lutheran Church.

But that’s not going to happen this year.

We spoke with the executive director about how they plan to still give thanks this holiday season.

Despite the volunteers and community members not being able to gather this Thanksgiving, Aid Inc. will continue to provide assistance to those in need and give food as well.

“If anyone is in need of food during this holiday season, or anytime of the year, they can call our help center and we’d be happy to make an appointment,” said Aid Inc. Executive Director Patti Regan.

At the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 impacted businesses and restaurant, food pantries were no different.

“I did have to place several food orders and in just a few short months I spent $7,000, just in purchasing the supplemental foods. You know if you’re going to give someone a food basket you want to make sure it’s a well-rounded nutritious basket,” said Regan.

Aid Inc’s. annual Christmas Care and Share Event at the Brave center, where they provide families with food baskets and toys, will look different this year because of COVID-19.

Instead the organization will be providing gift cards.

“Those will be distributed in an amount to be determined later, as we go through the fundraising process, and the families will get to shop for toys and be the heroes of their children’s eyes. I think that’s amazing,” said Regan.

Regan said she just wants people know that they’re there to help and anyone in need should call the help center at (701) 663-1274 ext.18.

