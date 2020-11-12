Volunteers sought for Minot Wreaths Across America event

MINOT, N.D. – Wreaths Across America organizers in Minot are gearing up to honor veterans who have passed on before us for the holidays.

They need volunteers to help sort wreaths before the laying ceremony on Dec. 19. Organizers will hold an interest meeting on Dec. 8 at the new courthouse in Minot at 7 p.m.

This year the organization will pay a special tribute to fallen Korean War veteran Thomas Lindbo, Jr., by laying the first wreath at his final resting place.

“He has family that lives up in the Newburg, North Dakota, and they have been informed. Found out he is the uncle, and he died at the age of 24 in the service,” said Richard Reuer, organizer.

The wreath will be laid by another Korean veteran who is now a retired farmer from Berthold.

