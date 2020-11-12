Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 13.9%* Thursday. There are 294 currently hospitalized (+40 change) with 37 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 14,462 tests, 1801 were positive. There were 11 new deaths (697 total). 10,421 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 12.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Please note that the high number of daily tests and positives reflects 5,600 tests reported to us yesterday that were part of a backlog experienced by the third-party lab.

Also note that the abnormally high fluctuations in active cases, recovered and hospitalized are a result of the system catching up from the software issue experienced on Monday. The system is currently caught up.

BY THE NUMBERS

14,462 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

973,331 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,801 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

57,373 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.86% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,421 - Total Active Cases

-1,235 Individuals from Yesterday

3,024 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (927 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

48,055 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

294 – Currently Hospitalized

+40 - Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (697 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 20s from Benson County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Kidder County.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 4

· Barnes County - 31

· Benson County – 6

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County - 3

· Burke County - 8

· Burleigh County - 228

· Cass County - 404

· Cavalier County - 10

· Dickey County – 21

· Dunn County – 3

· Eddy County – 6

· Emmons County - 4

· Foster County – 18

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 110

· Grant County - 5

· Griggs County - 6

· Hettinger County – 3

· Kidder County - 3

· LaMoure County - 8

· Logan County - 3

· McHenry County – 11

· McIntosh County - 6

· McKenzie County - 10

· McLean County - 17

· Mercer County - 36

· Morton County - 81

· Mountrail County - 15

· Nelson County – 5

· Oliver County - 6

· Pembina County - 12

· Pierce County - 12

· Ramsey County – 25

· Ransom County - 4

· Renville County - 4

· Richland County - 33

· Rolette County – 58

· Sargent County – 7

· Sioux County – 6

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 25

· Steele County - 5

· Stutsman County - 128

· Towner County - 8

· Traill County - 36

· Walsh County - 58

· Ward County – 267

· Wells County - 4

· Williams County – 27

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

