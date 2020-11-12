Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued by the Dickinson Police Department for 68-year-old Raymond Payne of Dickinson, N.D.

Payne is a white male, 5′5″ tall, weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm MST at his residence in Dickinson, ND.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan, license plate 254ABK. Additional information: Mr. Payne was last seen wearing a blue flannel, white undershirt and jeans.

Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.