Advertisement

Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84

Reggie Morelli
Reggie Morelli(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Reggie Morelli, a North Dakota hockey icon, passed away Wednesday.

Morelli was named 1959 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Most Outstanding Player with North Dakota.

Morelli scored the overtime game-winning goal in the National Championship against Michigan State in the tournament for the program’s first title.

Morelli’s son, Matt, played for UND from 1987-91.

His grandson, Mason, recently signed with the Hershey Bears after playing college hockey at Nebraska-Omaha and a stop with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

Morelli was 84.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

Latest News

Lexi Duchsherer
Sports Spotlight: Lexi Duchsherer
Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros missing players amid COVID-19 protocols
Dakota Bowl
Lions in Dakota Bowl
A veteran in Minot has spent much of his life collecting Bison memorabilia and has put it...
Minot veteran shows off team spirit with Bison Room