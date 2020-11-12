Parshall School District distance learning through rest of week

PARSHALL, N.D. – Parshall School District # 3 will remain in distance learning for the rest of the week, amid a recent spike in COVID cases in the area.

There have been multiple staff that are either still in quarantine or tested positive, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Administrators plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

