Parshall School District distance learning through rest of week

Distance learning continues
Distance learning continues
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – Parshall School District # 3 will remain in distance learning for the rest of the week, amid a recent spike in COVID cases in the area.

There have been multiple staff that are either still in quarantine or tested positive, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Administrators plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

