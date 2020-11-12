NDSU holding virtual conference on state economy

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University will hold a virtual conference to help inform the public on the state of North Dakota’s economy, agricultural, and energy industries.

The meeting will be held on Nov. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Researchers from the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension are scheduled to speak.

The event is free and open to the public to register and visit the NDSU website.

