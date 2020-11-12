Advertisement

ND Nurses Association’s response to asymptomatic workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Nurses Association says it does not support Gov. Doug Burgum’s move to have healthcare workers on the job who are infected with COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, even if they are only working with coronavirus patients.

The association says it’s not a long-term solution to staffing shortages, and urged all other scientifically proven preventative measures be taken before putting those workers back in a healthcare setting.

Burgum said hospital administrators asked for the action to be taken.

