McQuade Distributing donates $12,500 to Pink It Forward

McQuade Distributing Donation
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - McQuade Distributing says they just finished their most successful annual “Beers for Boobs” campaign.

The beer distributor presented a check for $12,500 to Pink It Forward, a local Breast Cancer non-profit.

McQuade donated $1 for every case of Michelob Ultra and Ultra Pure sold as well as selling pink ribbons at local bars and liquor stores throughout the month of October. 

The money will be used to purchase care packages that will be sent to patients going through cancer treatment.

