Advertisement

Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11, 2020.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I.

The blast wounded three people.

IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah.

It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there.

The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school

Latest News

Rep. Mike Conaway reflects on his time in Congress-Edited Interview
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack
Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz