Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been outside today it’s quite obvious that winter is just around the corner and people in need of food and shelter are experiencing the hardships the new seasons can bring.

Emily Bormann is with the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and she joins us to talk about an upcoming event as well as to spell out just how widespread hunger and homelessness are in our area.

