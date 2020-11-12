‘Hero pay’ for staffers at Heart of America Medical Center amid pandemic

RUGBY, N.D. – Recently the board of trustees at Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby approved what is being called hero pay for staff.

The pay went to workers who have maintained employment from July through September. Full-time employees received $1,000, part-time employees received $500, and as-needed and temporary employees, or PRNs, received $250.

“This is a trying time for all of us right now, and we are doing the best we can to give back to our staff any chance that we can,” said Sara Radomski, Heart of America Medical Center HR Director.

This is the second round of bonuses the company provided. The first round was given out earlier this year.

