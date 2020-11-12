Advertisement

‘Hero pay’ for staffers at Heart of America Medical Center amid pandemic

Hero Pay
Hero Pay(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. – Recently the board of trustees at Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby approved what is being called hero pay for staff.

The pay went to workers who have maintained employment from July through September. Full-time employees received $1,000, part-time employees received $500, and as-needed and temporary employees, or PRNs, received $250.

“This is a trying time for all of us right now, and we are doing the best we can to give back to our staff any chance that we can,” said Sara Radomski, Heart of America Medical Center HR Director.

This is the second round of bonuses the company provided. The first round was given out earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

NDSU holding virtual conference
NDSU holding virtual conference on state economy
Social media app Parler tops charts, sparks controversy
Family with three generations of veterans looks back on service
Sports Spotlight: Lexi Duchsherer