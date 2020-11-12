Advertisement

Great Plains Food Bank opens facility in Bismarck

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great Plains Food Bank was established 37 years ago and has provided 195 million meals to hungry North Dakotans since, but the organization says it wanted to do more.

As part of the “Feed the Future” campaign to end hunger in North Dakota by 2037, Great Plains opened a new, regional service food distribution facility in Bismarck.

CEO Steve Sellent says the 10,000 square foot facility allows his team to expand services to clients in central and western North Dakota, support the recovery of more food, provide transportation and increase community volunteer engagement.

President Melissa Sobolik says the facility has put them on track to meet their goal of ending hunger statewide.

“It really couldn’t come at a better time. We always see numbers go up in the winter just as heating costs go up and people are struggling, with COVID and flu season. We need help, and we need food on the shelves,” Sobolik said.

Sobolik says the facility will be operational for the holiday season. However, she says they need your help. Great Plains will be hosting a virtual food drive on Nov. 16.

Sobolik says they will also need volunteers to help pack and prepare food for distribution. For more information on the drive or to volunteer, visit greatplainsfoodbank.org.

