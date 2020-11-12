Advertisement

Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School along David Taylor Drive.

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported. Crews responded around 10:30 a.m.

Students and staff were placed under tents.

Interstate 85 was completely flooded at Little Rock Road Thursday morning – both the north and southbound lanes.

Lanes are narrowed along I-85 near mile marker 36. I-85 was also closed at Brookshire Boulevard due to a crash.

In west Charlotte, Bryant Park off Morehead Street was flooded out and a portion of Morehead was blocked due to high water.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning through 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. An alert from officials read, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

Charlotte fire crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.

Copyright 2020 WBTV and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Distance learning continues
Parshall School District distance learning through rest of week
Murkowski on election result
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations