Advertisement

Doctors talk about the rate of COVID-19 infection among family

Dr. Noe Mateo
Dr. Noe Mateo(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up, so does the risk of spread. Those living in close quarters or in a family household with a COVID positive person should take extra precautions according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC reports household transmission of the coronavirus happens very quickly.

The CDC found in a study the virus commonly spreads to both adults and children within the same home. It reports this is the case even when no symptoms are present.

“Once an individual is infected, then it’s a good bet 50% of the rest of the family members-- half of the people already living with them are already infected as well,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford Health

The CDC says one of your best defenses against the spread of coronavirus throughout your household is to quickly isolate anyone who is infected. However because the virus is not always detectable early on or in asymptomatic people,

Mateo encourages everyone to keep their guard up and follow CDC guidelines-- even while at home.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

Latest News

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank opens facility in Bismarck
Raymond Payne
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne
ND Nurses Association
ND Nurses Association’s response to asymptomatic workers
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week