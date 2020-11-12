Doctors talk about the rate of COVID-19 infection among family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up, so does the risk of spread. Those living in close quarters or in a family household with a COVID positive person should take extra precautions according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC reports household transmission of the coronavirus happens very quickly.

The CDC found in a study the virus commonly spreads to both adults and children within the same home. It reports this is the case even when no symptoms are present.

“Once an individual is infected, then it’s a good bet 50% of the rest of the family members-- half of the people already living with them are already infected as well,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford Health

The CDC says one of your best defenses against the spread of coronavirus throughout your household is to quickly isolate anyone who is infected. However because the virus is not always detectable early on or in asymptomatic people,

Mateo encourages everyone to keep their guard up and follow CDC guidelines-- even while at home.

