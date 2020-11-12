Advertisement

Dickey’s Barbecue in Minot collecting toys for children this holiday

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on S Broadway is partnering with Toys For Tots to make sure children in the area get Christmas presents this year.

The restaurant is collecting donations until the beginning of December. All gifts will go to children in need.

Owners say giving back is a holiday tradition for the restaurant’s Mandan location and now they are bringing it to the Magic City.

“What touches home with me is that there are kids that go without during the holiday season and I just want them to have that Christmas magic,” said Amanda Babb Zachmeier, owner.

The restaurant is offering a free dessert to patrons who donate a new wrapped gift. They will also hold a party on Black Friday where donators have a chance to win gift cards from local stores.

