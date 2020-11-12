County by County, Nov. 12, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, we look at a new emergency notification system, two counties with COVID- 19 testing events and a county is bringing on the fun for kids this December.

The city of Towner will be using a new emergency alerts and notification system called CivicReady.

Those who sign up for the app will receive emergency alerts and other notifications via phone call, text message, and/or email.

You register online at CivicReady, then download the phone app AlertMe and log in with your username and password.

There will be free COVID-19 testing in Rugby in the upcoming two weeks.

The two testing dates are Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

The testing will be by appointment only, to make an appointment call 701-776-6783.

They will be at the Pierce County courthouse and masks will be required

There will also be more COVID-19 testing in Belcourt.

The testing is Nov. 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

It will be held at St. Ann’s gym at 1115 Louis Reil Road.

It’s available to teaching staff and community members for free.

You can register at www.testreg.nd.gov.

We’ll end this week’s segment on a happy note. As temperatures drop, the Minot Park District will soon be opening its indoor fun alternative for kids.

The Fun Zone opens Dec. 1.

It will be at the Minot Municipal Auditorium armory.

This play area is for children 10 and under.

Adult supervision is required at all times.

The equipment will be sanitized daily. If your child is feeling sick, please do not attend the Fun Zone.

