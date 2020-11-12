Carson Wentz surprises Wounded Warrior Project warrior

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Carson Wentz made Veteran’s Day extra special for one woman.

Wentz teamed up with the NFL to honor Lisa Crutch, who served in Iraq.

When Crutch returned home from her service, she suffered from PTSD.

She didn’t know how to get help, so she turned to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Lisa is also a life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan, and her favorite player is Wentz.

Wentz surprised her with a Zoom meeting, thanking her for her service.

This was all part of NFL’s Salute to Service, which is a year round way they honor service members, their families, and veterans.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.