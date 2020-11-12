Bismarck man sentenced to four years for kidnapping and holding man at gun point

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a 39-year-old man to four years in prison for holding a man at gun point in his residence.

Christopher Williams pleaded guilty in August to kidnapping, terrorizing and reckless endangerment and was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison with two years of probation.

He will get credit for 294 days served.

During the trial, the victim testified saying Williams held him at gun point and fired a round into the wall before forcing him down to his car when he fired off three more rounds.

A neighbor of the victim says the bullet shot into the wall was found inches from where she was sleeping that night.

