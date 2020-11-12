Advertisement

Asymptomatic nurses policy not impacting Trinity Health procedures for now

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership at local hospitals are addressing how they will move forward after Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, gave the okay to allow asymptomatic health care workers to continue to report to their jobs.

This comes after many hospitals in the state reported employee shortages.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said the new order will not impact their staffing procedures and policies at this time.

In the past, the hospital has asked COVID positive employees to quarantine before returning to work.

“At this point, it doesn’t seem like the new order will affect our staffing strategy in any way,” said Schwan, in a statement released Thursday to Your News Leader.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, 126 Trinity employees were in quarantine.

That’s down from 140 on Nov. 3.

