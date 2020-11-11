YWCA’s von Behren to depart for position in California

MINOT, N.D. – Meghan von Behren, the Executive Director of the YWCA Minot, will step down effective Wednesday, after being chosen for a position with the Make-a-Wish foundation in Orange County, California.

Von Behren was named the Development Manager for the non-profit organization Make-a-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire Chapter.

She has served as Executive Director for the YWCA Minot since Oct. 2019.

In her time with the YWCA Minot, von Behren oversaw the launch of Western North Dakota’s only diaper pantry, secured more than 2,700 nights of shelter for women in the community, and served more than 300 individuals and families through the community closet.

The YWCA also laid the groundwork for future development during her tenure, after acquiring the Halls Apartments property through a donation.

The apartment, destroyed by a fire in February, is slated to be demolished later this month.

Before her time at the YWCA, von Behren, a California native, worked in tv news in Minot.

Von Behren will transition to the YWCA Board of Directors, and will mentor the incoming Executive Director.

Liz Larsen will serve as Interim Executive Director.

