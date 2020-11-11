Advertisement

Williston City Commissioners pass mask order

Williston Mask Order
Williston Mask Order(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston City Commission has passed an emergency municipal declaration, following the mask order issued Monday by Mayor Howard Klug.

The new order passed five to zero. It does not have any legal ramifications if not followed; it is a strong recommendation for residents to wear masks in the city in an effort to bring COVID-19 case numbers down.

Without this approval, Klug’s order would have expired in seven days.

Commissioners will reassess Williams County’s active COVID-19 cases at the next commission meeting on Dec. 8 to determine if the order must be extended.

