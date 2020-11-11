Advertisement

Veteran thanks Minot school for recognizing the day

Flags for School
Flags for School(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot Navy veteran dropped off a box of homemade desk flags for the classrooms of Edison Elementary.

Skip Gjerde wanted to thank the school for hosting one of the few Veterans Day events in Minot this year.

The event is Thursday at 2 p.m. Students from the school will stand out on the sidewalk on all sides and wave at cars that go by for 20 minutes. All veterans are welcome to drive by and wave at the kids.

“This is something that the students and staff at Edison school decided they because they knew of all these cancellations of all these different events that we’ve been involved in over the years,” said Gjerde, veteran.

The school recommends people start at the intersection of 9th Street and 17th Avenue SW, and then head east around the block.

