Sports Spotlight: Lexi Duchsherer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School senior Lexi Duchsherer is finishing her phenomenal high school swimming career this weekend at state swim meet in Bismarck.

One jump into the deep end and Duchsherer was hooked.

“I tried every other sport. I tried soccer, basketball, volleyball, and nothing just fit my personality and my mom stuck me in swim lessons and I just fell in love with being in the water,” said Duchscherer.

Her coach says her competitiveness is unmatched.

“Lexi is kind of one of a kind I have to say. I mean she has her focus on swimming and being the best and sometimes we have to rein her in just a little bit and say, you know, you can’t win all the time,” said Century head coach Kathy Aspaas.

Duchscherer holds the state record in the 50 freestyle, plus she is part of both the 200 meter and 200 medley relay state records. She hopes her outstanding career inspires the next wave of North Dakota swimmers.

“It’s amazing you always want to make a name for yourself you want to be the next Dagny Knutson in North Dakota swimming and I feel like I have kind of paved the way for that,” said Duchscherer.

After graduating from Century, “Bigger and better things. I’m excited,” said Duchscherer.

Duchscherer will swim at the University of Arizona.

“The recruiting process was super fun. If I could go back and do it again I so would. I toured Arizona twice. My first was unofficial with the coach and then my second one was official with the team and I loved it. The climate obviously, that’s a plus, but just the school in general, what I want to go into and the pool is magnificent and I really love their team motto team over self and that’s something I really hold high,” said Duchscherer.

Duchscherer has been instrumental in five state team championships with the Century Patriots. This Saturday, she hopes to make it six right here in Bismarck.

