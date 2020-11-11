Sanford Health in Bismarck activates COVID-19 surge plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck has activated its COVID-19 surge plan earlier Wednesday.

Sanford Health Bismarck Region President/CEO Michael LeBeau says the hospital made the call as a way to guarantee the facility has all the resources necessary to deal with all COVID admissions it’s receiving.

The plan includes assessing the number of beds and staff daily, the ability to move staff and resources into areas that are needed and expanding bed capacity.

“We really believe that the trajectory of new positive cases and hospitalizations is not a sustainable rate. At this path, we think there may come a time when hospital capacity becomes very strained across the entire state,” LeBeau said.

LeBeau says each hospital is meeting with the North Dakota Health Department daily to assess needs and decide if plans should change.

He says Sanford Bismarck will be bringing in eight new beds Thursday morning and will continue to bring in more as needed.

As of now, he says non-emergent procedures will continue.

LeBeau says individual hospital are responsible for deciding what procedures to take as cases continue to rise.

