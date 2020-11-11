Advertisement

Rugby adopts mask mandate

Rugby Mask Mandate
Rugby Mask Mandate(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. – Rugby is one of the latest North Dakota cities to implement a mask mandate.

The city adopted the mandate Nov. 2. It requires all Rugby residents to wear a face covering in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and where at least six feet of distance can be maintained.

As with other North Dakota towns, individuals not complying can be removed from businesses, though there is no penalty for non-compliance. There are several exemptions to the mandate.

The resolution is in effect for two months and may be ended or extended.

You can read the full resolution here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

Rolette County Sheriff's Office closed due to COVID spike
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office closed due to COVID spike
Williston Mask Order
Williston City Commissioners pass mask order
A veteran in Minot has spent much of his life collecting Bison memorabilia and has put it...
Minot veteran shows off team spirit with Bison Room
Wilton Public School students hosted a virtual Veterans Day assembly
Wilton Public School students hosted a virtual Veterans Day assembly