Rugby adopts mask mandate

RUGBY, N.D. – Rugby is one of the latest North Dakota cities to implement a mask mandate.

The city adopted the mandate Nov. 2. It requires all Rugby residents to wear a face covering in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and where at least six feet of distance can be maintained.

As with other North Dakota towns, individuals not complying can be removed from businesses, though there is no penalty for non-compliance. There are several exemptions to the mandate.

The resolution is in effect for two months and may be ended or extended.

You can read the full resolution here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.