Owners of Westley’s Jewelry pass the business on to family

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Westley’s Jewelry has been a staple in Bismarck since 1938.

Owners Rick and Theresa Kiemele took over the business in 1974. They say over the years, the business has grown and evolved with the times into what it is today. However, the pair are saying goodbye to Westley’s and hello to retirement. But, they say they’ll never forget the memories they made there with their customers.

“My favorite thing is when second or third generation people come in and they do business with us. I remember their grandparents and their parents. That sort of thing-- it means a lot to me,” said Rick.

“Helping celebrate all their birthdays, Christmases, anniversaries-- it’s fun,” said Theresa.

Theresa and Rick say they plan to spend retirement visiting grandkids, fishing and traveling.

But, they won’t be too far...Westley’s will change hands to their son and daughter-in-law Josh and Mia Kiemele.

Josh has worked alongside his parents for 25 years and will carry on the name and tradition of Westley’s Jewelry.

The shop is having a retirement sale to prepare for the change in ownership, to celebrate Rick and Theresa’s retirement, and to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

