ND National Guard pilot proves any dream is possible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout most of our history, women who have wanted to serve in the military had limited opportunities. But that didn’t stop those willing to push the boundaries. And now, they have many more options.

Out of the 4,000 soldiers and airmen in the North Dakota National Guard, about 840 are women. And, that number grows almost every year.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shelby Nelson is one of those courageous people fighting for our freedom, putting her life on the line to serve.

“The sky even more so than the sea is unforgiving of even the slightest mistakes.” That’s the motto Nelson has lived by since joining the North Dakota National Guard.

“I grew up in the aftermath of Sept. 11. And, I just remember seeing the men and women in uniform always rushing to help and I was like, 'I want to do that.,” said Nelson.

Despite choosing her military path early on in life, Nelson had her fair share of obstacles to overcome.

“I was probably told more than once that I would never be able to be a pilot. Not because I’m a woman, but because I’m rather short. I proved them wrong. I did all the tests that I could, and now I get to fly all the time. Just because you’re told ‘no’ doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way,” Nelson said.

In 2009, the moment came for Nelson to put her training to the test and step up for her country.

“I went to Iraq. There’s definitely times when it’s scary because you’re still in danger a lot of the times. But, you kind of just come with the mindset that if it’s your time, it might be your time. Otherwise, you’re just going to keep doing your job the best that you can and try to keep everyone else safe too,” Nelson said.

Nelson did just that. She’s now an aviation safety officer, fulfilling her dream of helping others.

“It’s no accident that the North Dakota Army aviators have such a fantastic safety record. It’s something you have to attend to every day. It’s truly one of the most impressive Army aviation flying records in the country,” said North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Bill Prokopyk.

Today, Nelson wears the first infantry division combat patch on her uniform in remembrance of her time in Iraq. And, strives to continue her service as an example to others.

“If I can continue helping and mentoring younger pilots when they come in. Helping them, essentially, be ready to take over for me when I retire one day-- then, I did my job,” Nelson said.

She says anything is possible if you you’re willing to fight for it. Nelson says it’s important to take time to recognize and thank the veterans who came before her for their sacrifice and service.

