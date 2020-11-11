Minot Minotauros missing players amid COVID-19 protocols

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros have been sidelined until next Friday as the team is missing players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Players and coaches said they’ve had to adjust their practice technique to maintain a high level of play from earlier in the season.

“I felt we were really clicking, and the guys were moving. They were having fun playing good hockey, and now we have to restart. It’s really just trying to learn and think on your feet,” said Shane Wagner, head coach.

“It changed more because we’ve had guys out. It’s harder to do normal stuff when you only have [what feels like] half the guys you normally would, so that’s probably why it’s been different,” said Jack Westlund, captain.

Minot is scheduled to host the Aberdeen Wings on Nov. 20 and 21. Games against the Bobcats that were slated for Nov. 13 and 14 have been rescheduled to Jan. 28 and Feb. 18 in Bismarck.

