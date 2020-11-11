Minot Meals on Wheels volunteers assist with fire response

MINOT, N.D. – Some Minot Meals on Wheels volunteers stepped up in the midst of a midday southeast Minot fire.

The volunteers who were delivering meals, noticed smoke coming out of a home in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue SE, and smoke detectors going off.

They immediately called 911 and made sure the residents got out safely.

When fires crews arrived on scene shortly after 11:45 a.m.

They quickly put out a small fire in the garage. After putting that out, they began to clear out smoke from the home

The home and garage both suffered smoke damage and the garage has fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

