Advertisement

Minot Meals on Wheels volunteers assist with fire response

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some Minot Meals on Wheels volunteers stepped up in the midst of a midday southeast Minot fire.

The volunteers who were delivering meals, noticed smoke coming out of a home in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue SE, and smoke detectors going off.

They immediately called 911 and made sure the residents got out safely.

When fires crews arrived on scene shortly after 11:45 a.m.

They quickly put out a small fire in the garage. After putting that out, they began to clear out smoke from the home

The home and garage both suffered smoke damage and the garage has fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

Meghan von Behren
YWCA’s von Behren to depart for position in California
Minot veteran shows off team spirit with Bison Room
Progress of distance learning in Minot Public Schools
Mask
Mandan City Commission approves COVID-19 Mask Plan