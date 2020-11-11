Advertisement

MHA Nation celebrates Marine Corps 245 birthday

By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation came together to celebrate the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps by hosting a COVID-friendly event to honor Marines in their neighborhood.

Sponsored by the MHA tribal Administration, Marines were invited to the MHA Energy building for free food and cake to honor their birthday.

Veterans were also gifted a free $100 gift card and a signed letter of celebration from Chairman Mark Fox.

Marines said they are glad to be able to continue to celebrate while also working around COVID-19.

“It’s important every birthday. Not just the 245th, every single birthday Marines know that their birthday is November 10th. Marines across the globe are celebrating today,” said Marine veteran Bernadette White Bear.

White Bear said she hopes the Marines will be able to gather together like old times next year.

