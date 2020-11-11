Lions in Dakota Bowl

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Whenever a game is not decided until the final seconds, it’s great for the team that wins and its fans. For the other guys, it’s a punch in the gut that never goes away.

Linton-HMB won a football game just like that and now the Lions are preparing for the Dakota Bowl. Linton-HMB outscored the Loboes in LaMoure 46-to-38 in the 9-Man semi-finals.

It sends the Lions to the championship game for the first time since 2011. It’s the same year their current coach was a senior on the team.

Tanner Purintun, Lions Head Coach, said: “That was one of the most gritty wins I’ve ever been a part of. The closest thing was probably the 2018 state championship with the Demons, it ended about the same way. Gosh, I’m so proud of our guys. We talked about that it was going to be a four quarter grinder game and it took a full four quarters. I’m so proud of our guys. They worked so hard for this and they deserve it.”

Lucas Schumacher, Lions senior, said, “He was just so proud of us and how far we’ve came from last year and he was just telling us all of the close games we’ve been in finally paid off with all of the grit and hard work.”

The Lions will face Cavalier in the Fargodome on Friday. The Tornadoes beat Beach by 10 in the other semi-final game. Not that any extra incentive is needed but the Lions just happen to have some.

Purintun said: “They can hurt you in a lot of different ways. They got a got a good run game. They got a good pass game. Obviously we’re familiar with them from last year and that loss has been in the back of our minds for a full year now, so we’re familiar with them a little bit, obviously they’re going to do some little different things this year but we’re excited for that game and we want to play them again.”

Schumacher and the Lions rolled up 474 total yards in the win over the number-one ranked team in the final poll. Friday’s Dakota Bowl opponent, Cavalier, was rated second.

The 9-Man Championship will be the second game on Friday.

