Happy Veterans Day

By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are reminded on this Veterans Day that our gratitude for military service members is much stronger than any pandemic.

Though it may be the reason some of our traditional events have been canceled or modified, it cannot stop us from saying, “thank you.”

That’s why our team around the station took a moment to recognize the impact veterans have had on our lives and to honor the ones we know and love and the many we’ve never met.

