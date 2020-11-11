Gov. Burgum seeks outside counsel for District 8 ‘legal matters’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., are at odds over who has the power to appoint someone to the vacant District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, who passed due to COVID-19 in October.

Burgum is now requesting the Attorney General’s office appoints him outside lawyers for “legal matters.”

According to the Associated Press, the governor has asked for three attorneys with Vogel Law Firm in Bismarck be appointed to him.

Stenehjem responded to the request saying, “In order to make an appointment, I need to be informed specifically what ‘action or proceeding’ is pending or contemplated...to make the determination.”

