Gov. Bullock being considered for Interior Secretary

HELENA, Mont. (KFYR) - According to the New York Times, Montana Governor Steve Bullock is on the narrow list of potential picks for Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior under the Biden Administration.

Bullock will be termed out as governor after this year, and has lost races for the presidency and U.S. Senate within the past year.

The New York Times has listed Bullock’s activism in environmental issues as reasons for consideration for Interior Secretary, including an executive order creating a habitat for sage grouse, and advocating for protection of public lands.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.