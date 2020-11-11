Advertisement

Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

(AP Images)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – A 22-year-old Dunseith woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash east of Bottineau early Tuesday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the victim was headed westbound on Highway 5, 10 miles east of Bottineau, around 1:15 a.m., when her Jeep left the roadway and struck an approach, and overturned.

A passing motorist located the vehicle and alerted authorities, according to the patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

