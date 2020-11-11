Doctors explain pros and cons of getting a COVID vaccine early vs late

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A number of companies are getting closer to releasing the first COVID-19 vaccines into the market. The vaccines are all meant to fight off the disease, but they won’t all work in the same way.

COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 without us having to get the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, there are three different types in development: mRNA vaccines, protein subunit vaccines vector vaccines.

Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo says it’s going to be a long while before there’s one COVID-19 vaccine that’s effective under all circumstances. He says the vaccines being created right now are required to be 50% effective against the coronavirus. He says vaccines that come out down the line might be more effective in cases where the virus may have mutated.

“You get vaccinated early, you get early protection. If you get vaccinated late, if you wait to get vaccinated late-- then, the virtue of that is that you’re at risk for infection before you get vaccinated. But, at the end you’re going to get a better product,” Dr. Mateo said.

Dr. Mateo says despite the trade off, it’s still worth it to get vaccinated against COVID. He says to speak with your doctor about which option is best for you if you decide to get one.

For more information on how all types of COVID-19 vaccines will work, you can visit CDC.GOV.

